Full undercard for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort bout

A unique card from top to bottom, September 11th features a Triller Fight Club event that will kick off at 7 p.m. ET with the return of David Haye to the boxing ring against billionaire, businessman, and boxer Joe Journier.

The co-main event is an 8-round boxing match between two longtime veterans of MMA; Anderson Silva and Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz in a competition of fists as opposed to mixed martial arts.

The card is capped off with a main event featuring the first professional showing of Evander Holyfield in over a decade against none other than “The Phenom” Vitor Belfort - an MMA legend and reputable striker in his own right. The two legends of combat sports are slated to make their ring walks at roughly 11 p.m.

Freshly moved to Florida in order to get the go-ahead for Evander Holyfield’s return to the ring, Triller Fight Club is set to offer thrills aplenty on September 11th in a boxing showcase that has something for everyone.

Full Card for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort