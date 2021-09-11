What time will Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight start on September 11

This weekend on September 11th, we see Evander Holyfield replace a COVID-stricken Oscar De La Hoya against Vitor Belfort on Triller Fight Club live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami, Florida.

It all kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Triller Fight Club, beginning with the return of David Haye against infamous businessman turned boxer Joe Fournier. Sandwiched between a showdown of MMA legends in Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, Irish native Jono Carroll and California resident Andy Vences square off in a bout with junior lightweight title implications.

A month shy of his 59th birthday, former world champion Evander Holyfield is filling in on short notice against Vitor Belfort. Oscar De La Hoya was scheduled to fight Belfort, but had to withdraw due to COVID-19. Belfort will be making his sophomore debut as a boxer after staying in the realm of MMA from 2006 to 2021.

The 10-round final showdown is set to spark off at approximately 11 p.m. as the pick’em main event caps off the dynamic Triller Fight Club event this Saturday.

Full Card for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort