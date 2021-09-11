 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort via live online stream

We go over how to watch Saturday’s Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort bout online via live stream.

By talenm.guzman
Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield poses for pictures before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The light heavyweights will be put on display this Saturday to cap off a boxing card full of legends from the world of combat sports. The Triller Fight Club event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and will finish sometime in the 11 p.m. hour when boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield faces off against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort.

The card begins with an eight-round exhibition between friends, business partners, and temporary enemies David Haye vs. Joe Fournier. While the bout may not have title implications, it will likely serve as a stark reminder of the flashy brilliance that garnered Haye several world titles as a professional boxer.

The main event of the Triller Fight Club event sees 58-year old Evander Holyfield and 44-year old Vitor Belfort squaring off in a competition of the effectiveness of personal fountains of youth. A longtime boxing legend and a longtime MMA legend, Holyfield and Belfort are well-known in their respective sports and will put their current reputations on the line in a ten-round showdown.

Full Card for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

  • Main event: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, 10 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
  • David Haye vs. Joe Fournier, 8 rounds, heavyweights
  • Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Anthony Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin, featherweights

