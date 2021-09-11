How to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort via live online stream

The light heavyweights will be put on display this Saturday to cap off a boxing card full of legends from the world of combat sports. The Triller Fight Club event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and will finish sometime in the 11 p.m. hour when boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield faces off against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort.

The card begins with an eight-round exhibition between friends, business partners, and temporary enemies David Haye vs. Joe Fournier. While the bout may not have title implications, it will likely serve as a stark reminder of the flashy brilliance that garnered Haye several world titles as a professional boxer.

The main event of the Triller Fight Club event sees 58-year old Evander Holyfield and 44-year old Vitor Belfort squaring off in a competition of the effectiveness of personal fountains of youth. A longtime boxing legend and a longtime MMA legend, Holyfield and Belfort are well-known in their respective sports and will put their current reputations on the line in a ten-round showdown.

Full Card for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort