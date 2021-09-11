What time will Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fight start on September 11

A Triller Fight Club event that kicks off at 7 p.m. ET live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami, Florida. The unique billing featuring household names from all around combat sports starts off with the return of David Haye to the ring against Joe Fournier in an eight-round fight.

Boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield and long-time MMA fighter Vitor Belfort take the stage in the main event, but before that, fight fans will be treated to a boxing match between two MMA legends. Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will square off in an eight-round bout with two-minute rounds. Fresh off his professional boxing victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the Brazilian superstar Silva will look to continue his winning streak in the sport of boxing as he fights for the second time this year.

Silva and Ortiz are both well known pioneers and former champions of mixed martial arts but circled each other as professionals, never finding the opportunity to do battle. This Saturday, Silva and Ortiz put their hands to the test in an eight-round professional bout that is expected to see the fighters make their ring walks on Triller Fight Club at 10 p.m. ET.

Full Card for Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz