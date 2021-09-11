How to watch Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz via live online stream

A showcase boxing card featuring MMA Hall of Famers Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz is set to spark off this Saturday night at approximately 10 p.m. ET on Triller Fight Club.

An eight-round professional bout in the cruiserweight division, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are both looking to kick off lucrative boxing careers as the popularity of entertainment super-fights surge.

While Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz never managed to find each other in the world of mixed martial arts, they will find each other in the ring as they put their hands to the test. Silva is fresh off a decision win over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. while Ortiz is making his boxing debut after a long and storied career in MMA.

Frustrated with the 195 pound-catchweight as opposed to his preferred 200-pound bout, Tito Ortiz has a point to prove against the slick and savvy striking veteran Anderson Silva this weekend on Triller Fight Club.

Full Card for Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz