How to watch San Diego State vs. Arizona via live online stream

The Aztecs and Wildcats face off Saturday, September 11. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger carries the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Dignity Health Sports Park. SDSU defeated CSU 29-17.&nbsp; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 2 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. While SDSU didn’t look great last week against

SDSU (1-0, 0-0 MWC) got a 28-10 victory over New Mexico State last Saturday despite trailing 10-0 at halftime. Running back Greg Bell had 21 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown in the win. ‘Zona (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) was a big underdog to BYU, but hung around in a 24-16 loss in Las Vegas to open the season. Quarterback Gunner Cruz was 34/45 for 336 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the Pac-12 Network website or through the Pac-12 Now app, available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 46.5. There is no money line available for this game at press time.

