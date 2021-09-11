How to watch San Diego State vs. Arizona via live online stream

The San Diego State Aztecs and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 2 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. While SDSU didn’t look great last week against

SDSU (1-0, 0-0 MWC) got a 28-10 victory over New Mexico State last Saturday despite trailing 10-0 at halftime. Running back Greg Bell had 21 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown in the win. ‘Zona (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) was a big underdog to BYU, but hung around in a 24-16 loss in Las Vegas to open the season. Quarterback Gunner Cruz was 34/45 for 336 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the Pac-12 Network website or through the Pac-12 Now app, available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 46.5. There is no money line available for this game at press time.