How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Colorado State via live online stream

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Colorado State Rams meet up in Week 2 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. And while the ‘Dores are the Power Five team they’ll be an underdog on the road out west, with both teams losing to Group of Five teams last week.

Vandy (0-1, 0-0 SEC) got wrecked at home 23-3 by East Tennessee State last Saturday. Vandy had just 321 yards and three turnovers against the FCS team in the first game for new coach Clark Lea. CSU fell 42-23 to South Dakota State, and there are questions about the fit for head coach Steve Addazio already.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Colorado State is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Vanderbilt a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 51.