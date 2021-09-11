Robert Woods start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

It seems like every game, we’re wondering whether it will be Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp having a big week. It will be fun to watch Woods play with Matthew Stafford who loves to air it out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

Last season, Woods had 90 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns which tied for a career high. We should see him score more than that this season. Stafford will throw the ball to Woods a ton and there will be a number of big plays for that duo. Woods also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

Jaylon Johnson will likely be responsible for coverage on Woods in this game. Woods should have a ton of success against the young cornerback. McVay will also give him the ball on some end arounds which could very well finish in the end zone. It'll be exciting to watch Stafford with Woods as one of his top guys and seeing him get the deep threat involved even more than last season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Woods is a recommended start this week in both fantasy and DFS. This will be a statement game for Stafford and his weapons.