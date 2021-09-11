 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the sprint race portion of F1 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza via live online stream.

A general view of the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

We get an extra bit of Formula One racing this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. The normal two-day period of qualifying and racing is extended to a third day for this weekend. This weekend features a normal qualifying run on Friday, a sprint race on Saturday, and the actual race on Sunday.

The sprint race is part of qualifying. The Friday qualifying run set up the starting grid for Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race. The final results of the sprint race will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The sprint race is scheduled to run on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the sprint race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

How to watch Saturday’s sprint race for the Italian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 11
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting grid

F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes
5 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes
6 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes
13 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault
14 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes
17 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari
19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari

