How to watch F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We get an extra bit of Formula One racing this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. The normal two-day period of qualifying and racing is extended to a third day for this weekend. This weekend features a normal qualifying run on Friday, a sprint race on Saturday, and the actual race on Sunday.
The sprint race is part of qualifying. The Friday qualifying run set up the starting grid for Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race. The final results of the sprint race will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
The sprint race is scheduled to run on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the sprint race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
How to watch Saturday’s sprint race for the Italian Grand Prix
Date: Saturday, September 11
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
Starting grid
F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Mclaren Mercedes
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alphatauri Honda
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|9
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|10
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|15
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alphatauri Honda
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|19
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas Ferrari