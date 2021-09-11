How to watch F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We get an extra bit of Formula One racing this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. The normal two-day period of qualifying and racing is extended to a third day for this weekend. This weekend features a normal qualifying run on Friday, a sprint race on Saturday, and the actual race on Sunday.

The sprint race is part of qualifying. The Friday qualifying run set up the starting grid for Saturday’s 100-kilometer sprint race. The final results of the sprint race will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The sprint race is scheduled to run on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the sprint race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

How to watch Saturday’s sprint race for the Italian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 11

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting grid