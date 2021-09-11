Full starting grid for F1 Italian Grand Prix

UPDATE: Valtteri Bottas won the sprint race to claim the pole for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished second and third, respectively.

We have a rare sprint race in Formula One this weekend. F1 is hosting a sprint race in Monza to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. The sprint race gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. it will air on ESPN2 and be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

F1 used qualifying on Friday to determine a starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The two-day qualifying process is only happening three times this season. The sprint race is a 100-kilometer sprint to determine Sunday’s order. It will run 18 laps or 30 minutes and the winner will claim pole position for Sunday’s race.

Here is the full starting grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.