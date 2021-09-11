 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for F1 Italian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix and Saturday will include a rare sprint race to determine Sunday’s starting grid. We’ll update results as we get the full racing grid set at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

A general view of fans on the track at the podium ceremony during the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 2, 2018 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

UPDATE: Valtteri Bottas won the sprint race to claim the pole for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished second and third, respectively.

We have a rare sprint race in Formula One this weekend. F1 is hosting a sprint race in Monza to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix. The sprint race gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. it will air on ESPN2 and be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

F1 used qualifying on Friday to determine a starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The two-day qualifying process is only happening three times this season. The sprint race is a 100-kilometer sprint to determine Sunday’s order. It will run 18 laps or 30 minutes and the winner will claim pole position for Sunday’s race.

Here is the full starting grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda
3 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes
11 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes
16 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda
17 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari
18 Robert Kubica Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari
20 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda

