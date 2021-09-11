Best quarterback streamers for Week 1 fantasy football

You are probably set at quarterback to start the season, but you may have some doubts about your signal caller’s matchup or are looking for a sneakier DFS play. Below we have some quarterbacks who have great matchups and have the personnel to take advantage this Sunday. We’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 1 lineups.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Bengals

Cousins is hard to figure out. He can put up great numbers for a long stretch and then just collapse. The good news is that he has true studs as offensive playmakers and a great matchup this week. The Bengals, who are already weak defensively, are hurting in the defensive backfield. They will be without their starting cornerback Trae Waynes and instead will need to go with Eli Apple, who was cut twice last season. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen shouldn’t have much trouble finding space in this game.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers vs. Lions

Will Trey Lance hurt Garoppolo’s numbers? Possibly. Will the 49ers run the ball and stop the Lions offense so effectively that Jimmy G won’t need to throw the ball? Possibly. But in the end, this is a healthy 49ers offense in a great matchup. Garoppolo will have George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Raheem Mostert healthy and with a little touchdown luck, Garoppolo could bring home the bacon.

Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Eagles

This game has two poor defenses and could be higher scoring than the over/under lines suggest. there is a lot of hype for tight end Kyle Pitts and as long as they don’t ask him to block, I think he can be a difference maker this week. Calvin Ridley has already proven he can handle a big workload and should be able to put up big numbers this week. If Ryan can get something out of Russell Gage as well, he should be in the running for a Top 12 finish this week.