Best D/ST streamers for Week 1 fantasy football

We take a look at the best streamers at defense/special teams with favorable matchups as you set your Week 1 fantasy football lineups.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) runs with the ball for a first down during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons on August 21, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Streaming D/ST’s is a good way to deal with the position in fantasy. Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 1 lineups.

Miami Dolphins at Patriots

Mac Jones played well in preseason and should be just fine as long as he’s put into advantageous situations, but the NFL doesn’t always provide those to rookie quarterbacks. The Dolphins defense is above average and their secondary can be one of the best.

Carolina Panthers vs. Jets

Zach Wilson, like Mac Jones looked good in preseason and gets a good matchup with the Panthers, but I’m always ready to stream any defense against a rookie quarterback making his first career start on the road.

Seattle Seahawks at Colts

The Seahawks were a good defense in the second half of last season, and were especially good against the run. The Colts are a good running team, but if the Seahawks can force Carson Wentz into passing situations, it could get ugly.

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington

The Chargers will have Derwin James and Joey Bosa healthy at the same time and that spells bad news for offenses. Add to that Ryan Fitzpatrick’s propensity to YOLO passes into the ether, and we have a real shot at some D/ST points from the Chargers.

