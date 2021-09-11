Best D/ST streamers for Week 1 fantasy football

Streaming D/ST’s is a good way to deal with the position in fantasy. Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 1 lineups.

Mac Jones played well in preseason and should be just fine as long as he’s put into advantageous situations, but the NFL doesn’t always provide those to rookie quarterbacks. The Dolphins defense is above average and their secondary can be one of the best.

Zach Wilson, like Mac Jones looked good in preseason and gets a good matchup with the Panthers, but I’m always ready to stream any defense against a rookie quarterback making his first career start on the road.

The Seahawks were a good defense in the second half of last season, and were especially good against the run. The Colts are a good running team, but if the Seahawks can force Carson Wentz into passing situations, it could get ugly.

The Chargers will have Derwin James and Joey Bosa healthy at the same time and that spells bad news for offenses. Add to that Ryan Fitzpatrick’s propensity to YOLO passes into the ether, and we have a real shot at some D/ST points from the Chargers.