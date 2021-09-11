Best tight end streamers for Week 1 fantasy football

Tight ends are one of the most inconsistent positions in fantasy football. Unless you have Travis Kelce, Darren Waller or George Kittle, there is a chance you could be better off grabbing a player off waivers. Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 1 lineups.

Kyle Rudolph, Giants vs. Broncos

Rudolph was signed this offseason to be ready for the opportunity he’ll find himself in Week 1. Evan Engram is out against the Broncos and Rudolph is the next man up. Kaden Smith could see some work, but Rudolph is the veteran who they gave the money to this offseason.

Gerald Everett, Seahawks vs. Colts

Everett has big play ability and the Colts will be without cornerback Xavier Rhodes, which will have a ripple effect on this pass defense. I believe new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will get Russell Wilson and this passing game back on track and Everett should be a big piece of that.

Zach Ertz, Eagles vs. Falcons

Ertz has been an afterthought in fantasy football this season, as most believed he’d be traded and Dallas Goedert would be the main tight end on the team. But a trade or release never materialized and the two are considered co-starters on the depth chart. That’s not great for Goedert, who many drafted as a Top 10 tight end, but Ertz, who is available in 64 percent of Yahoo leagues, could be worth a start in a strong matchup with a weak Falcons secondary.