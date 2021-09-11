Cardinals vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

Two playoff contenders are set to open the season against each other in Nashville as the Tennessee Titans will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Nissan Stadium. The game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cardinals vs. Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Titans Week 1 odds

Spread: Tennessee -3

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Arizona +140, Tennessee -160

Our picks for Cardinals vs. Titans

Pick against the spread: Tennessee -3

Have to give the edge to the home favorites here. There’s continuity with the trio of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, and receiver AJ Brown all back in the fold on top of Julio Jones being added to the mix. New OC Todd Downing’s unit will be comfortable to open the season.

Over/under 53 points: O53

Tennessee was 12-4-1 in overs hit last season in contrast to Arizona, who was 5-11. While the Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the league in overs, it’s hard to imagine the Kyler Murray-led offense not keeping pace. A skill position grouping of DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Chase Edmonds, and James Conner should be enough to keep pace with Tennessee and they’ll hold up their end of the scoring in this one.

Preferred player prop: Ryan Tannehill U32.5 pass attempts (-130)

The Titans offense is efficient and with big-play options like Brown and Jones along with a juggernaut like Henry toting the rock, there’s not much need for Tannehill to chuck it that many times unless they get into a big hole quickly.

