Chargers vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

An AFC West vs. NFC East battle will help kick off the Week 1 slate as the Los Angeles Chargers will travel all the way to FedEx Field to meet the Washington Football Team. The game will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chargers vs. Washington in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Washington Week 1 odds

Spread: Washington -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Los Angeles +110, Washington -130

Our picks for Chargers vs. Washington

Pick against the spread: Washington -1.5

WFT has the benefit of being at home for the Week 1 opener on top of having stability at quarterback with aged veteran Ryan Tannehill taking the reigns. There’s also a few factors going against the Chargers in the opener, including playing three time zones away from home for an early kick and starting running back Austin Ekeler missing a few practices this week because of a hamstring injury. Lean Washington for this one.

Over/under 45.5 points: U45.5

This is going to come down to how quickly Justin Herbert and the LAC offense can mesh under the guidance of new OC Joe Lombardi. While Herbert is a prime candidate to make a leap in Year 2 it could take a few weeks to get rolling. Combine this with the fact that both secondary's were top 10 units in terms of pass defense last season and the under becomes a good play here.

Preferred player prop: Antonio Gibson O2.5 receptions (-185)

Coming off a breakout rookie campaign, Gibson is striving to be more of an every down back for WFT. Taking on a heavier load means getting involved in the passing game more and he’ll get at least three receptions to open the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.