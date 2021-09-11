Browns vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

One of the marquee matchups of Week 1 will be a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional round as the Cleveland Browns will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to meet the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Browns vs. Chiefs in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 1 odds

Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Browns +215, Chiefs -265

Our picks for Browns vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -5.5

This is the first time the Chiefs will be taking the field since getting wrecked in Super Bowl 55 and they’ll have the benefit of playing in front of a raucous Arrowhead crowd once again. KC was only 8-11 against the spread in 2020 but with a revamped offensive line, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the returning Chiefs players will be motivated to make a large statement in Week 1.

Over/under 54.5 points: O54.5

Along with the Chiefs, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield carries a proverbial chip on his shoulder as well. Cleveland is being touted as a darkhorse team that could win the AFC this season and they’d love nothing more than to push the pace against the team that put them out of the postseason a year ago. For that, they’ll help push this over 54.5.

Preferred player prop: Donovan Peoples-Jones O25.5 receiving yards (-115)

DPJ is one of the rising stars for the Browns and after a strong training camp, all signs point towards the second-year wideout getting more looks in the Browns offense. He should go over the 25.5 threshold with ease.

