Dolphins vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

Right out the gate in Week 1, we’ll be treated to a battle of two AFC East rivals as the Miami Dolphins will travel up to Foxborough, MA, to take on the New England Patriots. The game will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 1 odds

Spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins +165, Patriots -195

Our picks for Dolphins vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: Dolphins +3.5

The Dolphins led the league in covers last season, going 11-5 against the spread throughout the 2020 campaign. In the battle of former Alabama quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa has the edge over Mac Jones in terms of experience and has weapons like Myles Gaskin, Will Fuller, and DaVante Parker to lean on. Go with Miami to bring the fight to Foxborough.

Over/under X points: U43.5

Defensively, both of these teams ranked top-10 in scoring defense a season ago while unders usually prevailed for the two units. As both teams try to get settled in for the new year, expect a relatively low scoring affair.

Preferred player prop: Damien Harries O14.5 rush attempts (+100)

Damien Harris is already RB1 for the Pats but with Rhamondre Stevenson working through a reported dislocated thumb this week, expect Harris to get plenty of work as they try to take some of the pressure off Mac Jones in his first start.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.