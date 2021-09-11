Bears vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season will feature two NFC teams looking to get back to the postseason as the Chicago Bears travel out west to Inglewood, CA, to meet the Los Angeles Rams. The game will kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bears vs. Rams in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Rams Week 1 odds

Spread: Rams -8

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bears +320, Rams -425

Our picks for Bears vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: Rams -8

The Rams enter Week 1 as heavy home favorites against the Bears and they should be able to cover that total. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is making his official debut in L.A. and he, along with head coach Sean McVay, will want to make a quick statement to open the season as the vaunted Rams defense goes to work against Andy Dalton and the Bears.

Over/under 46.5 points: O46.5

While they are heavy underdogs facing one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Bears should be able to contribute enough on the scoreboard to push this over 46.5 points. Dalton will target Allen Robinson II early and often and utilize tight end Jimmy Graham in red zone/goal line situations.

Preferred player prop: Matthew Stafford U35.5 pass attempts (-115)

There were only five games last season with the Lions where Stafford went over 35 pass attempts. The more efficient the Rams’ offense is, the less times he has to chuck it. Stick with the under coming in here.

