Broncos vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

Fans at MetLife Stadium will be greeted to an AFC West vs. NFC East battle in Week 1 as the New York Giants play host to the Denver Broncos. The game will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Broncos vs. Giants in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Giants Week 1 odds

Spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Giants +140, Broncos -160

Our picks for Broncos vs. Giants

Pick against the spread: Giants +3

Despite inconsistencies in 2020, the Giants were 9-7 against the spread and have on paper a stronger unit. Saquon Barkley is back from an ACL tear and the offense added weapons like Kenny Golladay to help out Daniel Jones. Combine this with Denver having to fly from out west with a new starting quarterback at the helm and this one should lean towards the way of the G-Men.

Over/under 42 points: O42

Both offenses should do just enough to creep this one over 42. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater worked this offseason to dispel the stigma of him being a “checkdown” QB and he’ll be looking to move the ball downfield quickly.

Preferred player prop: Daniel Jones O0.5 Interceptions (-125)

It wouldn’t be a New York Giants game without the obligatory Daniel Jones turnover and while the QB should be improved in his third season starting under, he’s bound to give one up at some point in Week 1.

