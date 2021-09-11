Packers vs. Saints game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

Fans will be greeted to a battle of two division champions from the NFC in Week 1 as the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints. The game is set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The matchup will be played in Jacksonville due to the damage to the city of New Orleans cause by Hurricane Ida.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Packers vs. Saints in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Saints Week 1 odds

Spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Packers -195, Saints +165

Our picks for Packers vs. Saints

Pick against the spread: Saints +3.5

While away from their home turf, the Saints have had some consistency over the past few weeks by practicing in Dallas. The Jameis Winston-led offense should be able to make this competitive, especially against a Packers team that was middle of the road in scoring defense last season.

Over/under 49.5 points: O49.5

These are two teams who ranked in the top half of the NFL in terms of overs hit last season, so they should easily combine for 50 here. Winston, Alvin Kamara, and the Saints will be matched up against the three-headed monster of Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and Davante Adams. This will get pointsy.

Preferred player prop: Alvin Kamara U111.5 rushing/receiving yards (-115)

Alvin Kamara is always a threat to explode in both the running and receiving game. However, defensive coordinator Joe Barry will definitely have defenders Za’Darius Smith keyed in on him and will limit Kamara’s impact on the season opener.

