Ravens vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The first Monday Night Football matchup of the new NFL season will feature two AFC playoff contenders as the Baltimore Ravens travel out west to Allegiant Stadium to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will kick off on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPn/ABC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Ravens vs. Raiders in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Raiders Week 1 odds

Spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Ravens -220, Raiders +180

Our picks for Ravens vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: Raiders +4

Baltimore was 11-7 against the spread last season but you have to lean towards the Raiders to cover here. With a primetime game at home, the Raiders will want to start off the season strong with a veteran QB in Derek Carr, a stable of receivers trying to reach their potential, and a dynamic running back duo ready to roll.

Over/under 50 points: U50

The season-ending injuries to both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are going to alter the Ravens’ offensive plans in the early portions of the season. Adjusting on the fly even with a former MVP like Lamar Jackson will make for rough sailing for a few weeks, so I’d lean towards the under here.

Preferred player prop: Lamar Jackson O0.5 Interceptions (+140)

A weakened running game will put pressure on Jackson to try to make things happen with both his arms and legs. In that situation, he’s bound to make a few mistakes, so bank on at least one Jackson pick on Monday night,

