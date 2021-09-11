Pitt vs. Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 2

The Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers face off in Week 2 in an intriguing non-conference matchup. The Vols are coming off a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green while the Panthers demolished UMass 51-7. Both teams appear to be complete opposites of each other offensively, with Tennessee featuring a strong ground game while Pitt relies on senior quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Tennessee: 43 overall, 69 offense, 22 defense

Pitt: 27 overall, 55 offense, 15 defense

Injury update

Tennessee

WR Jimmy Calloway - Probable

OL Cooper Mays - Probable

LB Byron Young - Unknown (NCAA eligibility issue)

DB Kamal Hadden - Probable

WR Ramel Keyton - Probable

Pitt

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Tennessee: 3-6-1 ATS (2020), 0-1 (2021)

Pitt: 5-6 ATS (2020), 1-0 (2021)

Total

Tennessee: Over 3-7 (2020), Over 0-1 (2021)

Pitt: Over 8-3 (2020), Over 1-0 (2021)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Tennessee: 19 overall, 19 offense, 17 defense

Pitt: 33 overall, 34 offense, 35 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pitt -3.5

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Pitt -170, Tennessee +150

Opening line: Pitt -3

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

71 degrees, 1 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Tennessee +3.5 (-110)

Both teams appear to be strong defensively, but this is the first true test of the season for each squad. Tennessee has a great ground game and should be able to control possession more easily than Pitt. Pickett is used to hostile environments, but Neyland Stadium is always on another level. With the home crowd, a decent defense and a potent run game, taking the Vols with the spread is the play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.