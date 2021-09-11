Oregon vs. Ohio State picks and best bets for Week 2

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes clash in Columbus Saturday morning in a game with College Football Playoff implications. The Ducks are coming off a narrow win over Fresno State, while the Buckeyes rallied late to take down conference foes Minnesota.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 23 overall, 26 offense, 33 defense

Ohio State: 3 overall, 1 offense, 31 defense

Injury update

Oregon

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Questionable (ankle)

LB Dru Mathis - Out (knee)

WR Troy Franklin - Probable (unknown)

TE Patrick Herbert - Questionable (knee)

RB Sean Dollars - Questionable (knee)

DT Jaylen Smith - Questionable (unknown)

LB Jackson LaDuke - Questionable (leg)

OL Bram Walden - Questionable (leg)

Ohio State

CB Sevyn Banks - Questionable (unknown)

CB Cameron Brown - Questionable (unknown)

OL Harry Miller - Questionable (unknown)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 3-4 ATS (2020), 0-1 (2021)

Ohio State: 4-4 ATS (2020), 0-0-1 (2021)

Total

Oregon: Over 3-4 (2020), 0ver 0-1 (2021)

Ohio State: Over 5-2-1 (2020), Over 1-0 (2021)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 9 overall, 8 offense, 7 defense

Ohio State: 2 overall, 2 offense, 3 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -14.5

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -720, Oregon +500

Opening line: Ohio State -14

Opening total: 64

Weather

75 degrees, 11 mph wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Ohio State moneyline (-720)

This is somewhat dependent on Thibodeaux’s status. The pass rusher can absolutely change the game with his presence. Oregon held its own against Fresno State last week, but this is a different machine in Columbus. The Buckeyes are coming off a great win over Minnesota and should be ready to put up points. The Ducks will need to show they can match Ohio State’s firepower, which seems unlikely. A two-touchdown margin seems high, but the Buckeyes are a good bet to ultimately win the game.

