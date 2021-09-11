Oregon vs. Ohio State picks and best bets for Week 2

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes clash in Columbus Saturday morning in a game with College Football Playoff implications. The Ducks are coming off a narrow win over Fresno State, while the Buckeyes rallied late to take down conference foes Minnesota.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oregon: 23 overall, 26 offense, 33 defense
Ohio State: 3 overall, 1 offense, 31 defense
Injury update
Oregon
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Questionable (ankle)
LB Dru Mathis - Out (knee)
WR Troy Franklin - Probable (unknown)
TE Patrick Herbert - Questionable (knee)
RB Sean Dollars - Questionable (knee)
DT Jaylen Smith - Questionable (unknown)
LB Jackson LaDuke - Questionable (leg)
OL Bram Walden - Questionable (leg)
Ohio State
CB Sevyn Banks - Questionable (unknown)
CB Cameron Brown - Questionable (unknown)
OL Harry Miller - Questionable (unknown)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oregon: 3-4 ATS (2020), 0-1 (2021)
Ohio State: 4-4 ATS (2020), 0-0-1 (2021)
Total
Oregon: Over 3-4 (2020), 0ver 0-1 (2021)
Ohio State: Over 5-2-1 (2020), Over 1-0 (2021)
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oregon: 9 overall, 8 offense, 7 defense
Ohio State: 2 overall, 2 offense, 3 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Ohio State -14.5
Total: 63.5
Moneyline: Ohio State -720, Oregon +500
Opening line: Ohio State -14
Opening total: 64
Weather
75 degrees, 11 mph wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Ohio State moneyline (-720)
This is somewhat dependent on Thibodeaux’s status. The pass rusher can absolutely change the game with his presence. Oregon held its own against Fresno State last week, but this is a different machine in Columbus. The Buckeyes are coming off a great win over Minnesota and should be ready to put up points. The Ducks will need to show they can match Ohio State’s firepower, which seems unlikely. A two-touchdown margin seems high, but the Buckeyes are a good bet to ultimately win the game.
