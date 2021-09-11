Texas A&M vs. Colorado picks and best bets for Week 2

The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies meet the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 2, with one team looking to maintain national championship aspirations while the other looks to prove it can contend in its conference. Jimbo Fisher will hope to make his mark this season in the SEC after inking a big extension with Texas A&M. For Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, this is a measuring stick for how far the program has come under his watch.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 8 overall, 19 offense, 8 defense

Colorado: 75 overall, 87 offense, 61 defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

TE Baylor Cupp - Questionable (leg)

Colorado

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas A&M: 6-4 ATS (2020), 1-0 (2021)

Colorado: 4-2 ATS (2020), 0-1 (2021)

Total

Texas A&M: Over 5-5 (2020), Over 0-1 (2021)

Colorado: Over 4-2 (2020), Over 0-1 (2021)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas A&M: 11 overall, 10 offense, 8 defense

Colorado: 46 overall, 44 offense, 54 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -17

Total: 50

Moneyline: Texas A&M -900, Colorado +600

Opening line: Texas A&M -17

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

91 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas A&M -17 (-115)

Even as this neutral site game is more likely to feel like a road game, the Aggies simply have more talent than the Buffs. Texas A&M has a strong running game and QB Haynes King is proving he’s good enough to make throws when needed. Colorado will have some energy early, but that’s going to be tough to sustain against the Aggies for four quarters.

