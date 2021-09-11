Iowa at Iowa State picks and best bets for Week 2

The Cy-Hawk Trophy is up for grabs in what will be one of the biggest games ever in the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry. The No. 10 Hawkeyes and No. 9 Cyclones both have high expectations nationally and within their own conference, leading to a massive showdown in Week 2. College GameDay is heading to Ames for this game and hopefully, it’ll live up to the hype.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Iowa: 12 overall, 51 offense, 1 defense

Iowa State: 19 overall, 16 offense, 27 defense

Injury update

Iowa

None

Iowa State

DB Jaquan Amos - Questionable (leg)

WR Sean Shaw Jr. - Questionable (upper body)

TE Charlie Kolar - Probable (lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Iowa: 5-1-2 ATS (2020), 1-0 (2021)

Iowa State: 7-5 ATS (2020), 0-1 (2021)

Total

Iowa: Over 3-5 (2020), 0-1 (2021)

Iowa State: Over 4-7-1 (2020), 0-1 (2021)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Iowa: 42 overall, 38 offense, 44 defense

Iowa State: 47 overall, 46 offense, 56 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa State -4.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -195, Iowa +165

Opening line: Iowa State -4

Opening total: 48.5

Weather

91 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Iowa State -4.5

Iowa’s defense is not a joke. The Hawkeyes grounded what many expected to be an explosive Indiana offense, forcing Heisman contender Michael Penix Jr. into three interceptions. However, this is arguably the biggest game in Iowa State football history to date. The Cyclones did not look impressive in Week 1, but have huge aspirations this season. A home game against a state rival where both teams are ranked in the top 10? Expect Iowa State to win and cover in this massive contest.

