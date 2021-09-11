Texas vs. Arkansas picks and best bets for Week 2

One of the best non-conference games of Week 2 will feature the new-look Texas Longhorns heading on the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks in what should be a fantastic college football atmosphere. Texas started the Steve Sarkisian era with a victory, and freshman quarterback Hudson Card looked good in a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, while Arkansas struggled to get past the Rice Owls before blowing the game open in the fourth quarter as both teams will look to start out the year 2-0.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas: 16 overall, 9 offense, 29 defense

Arkansas: 45 overall, 61 offense, 38 defense

Injury update

Texas

OL Junior Angilau - Questionable (knee)

TE Jared Wiley - Questionable (shoulder)

WR Troy Omeire - Questionable (knee)

Arkansas

WR Treylon Burks - Probable (undisclosed)

DL John Ridgeway - Questionable (appendix)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas: 1-0 ATS (2021), 4-5-1 ATS (2020)

Arkansas: 1-0 ATS (2021), 7-3 ATS (2020)

Total

Texas: Over 0-1 (2021), Over 7-3 (2020)

Arkansas: Over 1-0 (2021), Over 4-6 (2020)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas: 14 overall, 11 offense, 12 defense

Arkansas: 35 overall, 29 offense, 42 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -7

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Texas -255, Arkansas +205

Opening line: Texas -4.5

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

92 degrees, 13 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 56.5

This number has gone down a couple points since it opened, but these offenses will fail to reach this total. Card will get his first test in a tough road environment, so expect a slight regression from him, while Arkansas ranked No. 3 in the SEC in run play percentage in 2020. Both teams will try to keep the ball on the ground with unproven quarterbacks and will shorten this game enough to where the under cashes.

