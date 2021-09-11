NC State vs. Mississippi State picks and best bets for Week 2

Saturday night’s game between the NC State Wolfpack and Mississippi State Bulldogs projects to be one of the biggest toss ups of the weekend with oddsmakers going back and forth in terms of who is the favorite to win this Week 2 matchup. Mississippi State will play their second home game in a row after escaping thee season opener with a win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, while NC State will play their first road game of the season after a blowout win over the USF Bulls to start the year.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

NC State: 29 overall, 47 offense, 20 defense

Mississippi State: 60 overall, 78 offense, 43 defense

Injury update

NC State

No injuries to report.

Mississippi State

WR Malik Heath - Probable (personal)

WR Trip Wilson - Questionable (possible suspension)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

NC State: 1-0 ATS (2021), 8-4 ATS (2020)

Mississippi State: 0-1 ATS (2021), 5-6 ATS (2020)

Total

NC State: Over 0-1 (2021), Over 7-5 (2020)

Mississippi State: Over 1-0 (2021), Over 4-7 (2020)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

NC State: 29 overall, 16 offense, 15 defense

Mississippi State: 31 overall, 37 offense, 28 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -1

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: NC State -115, Mississippi State -105

Opening line: Mississippi State -1.5

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

88 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 7% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 55.5

NC State as consistent as it gets as a college football team and we know what we’re going to get while Mississippi State is more of a wild card, so we’ll stay away from the spread of this game and take a look at the total. Mike Leach is known for his offensive expertise and while the Bulldogs were led by defense in 2020, he had a very condensed offseason to install his offensive system in a COVID year. Will Rogers finished with a fantastic stat line, and both teams will reach this total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.