Washington vs. Michigan picks and best bets for Week 2

The pressure seems unusually high for a Week 2 matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies. Jim Harbaugh is squarely on the hot seat and is in need of big wins over quality opponents, while the Washington fan base seems a bit skeptical with what second-year head coach Jimmy Lake can do especially after a 13-7 loss to Montana to open the season. It’s tough to tell who has the motivation factor, but there is some value to be had for those looking to place a bet on Saturday night’s game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Washington: 20 overall, 27 offense, 23 defense

Michigan: 7 overall, 14 offense, 10 defense

Injury update

Washington

WR Terrell Bynum - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Dominique Hampton - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Daniel Heimuli - Questionable (knee)

WR Ja’Lynn Polk - Out for the season (chest)

WR Rome Odunze - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Alphonzo Tuputala - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Patrick O’Brien - Questionable (undisclosed)

Michigan

WR Ronnie Bell - Out for the season (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Washington: 0-1 ATS (2021), 1-3 ATS (2020)

Michigan: 1-0 ATS (2021), 1-5 ATS (2020)

Total

Washington: Over 0-1 (2021), Over 2-2 (2020)

Michigan: Over 0-1 (2021), Over 4-2 (2020)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Washington: 16 overall, 15 offense, 19 defense

Michigan: 17 overall, 17 offense, 18 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -6.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Michigan -265, Washington +215

Opening line: Michigan -2

Opening total: 51

Weather

85 degrees, 17 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 48.5

Under no circumstance should Washington lose to Montana scoring just seven points, but the Huskies were without their top four wide receivers. Still, it’s unclear how many of them will make their season debut, if any. Michigan will be without one of their top offensive weapons as wide receiver Ronnie Bell was ruled out for the season following a knee injury in Week 1. Neither team has a very explosive offense with unproven quarterbacks, and the strengths of both teams are on defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.