Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort picks: Predictions for 8-round bout in Florida

A wild match up that tops a Triller Fight Club card this weekend, Evander Holyfield comes back after over 10 years away from the ring to square off against MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort picks, predictions

Despite the accolades of former boxing champion and first ballot Hall of Famer Holyfield, the man known as “The Phenom” is pegged as the favorite in this match up. Currently resting at -210 on DraftKings Sportsbook, Belfort has seen recent love from bettors who doubt the aged Holyfield can secure the +170 upset.

After original opponent Oscar De La Hoya pulled out due to COVID earlier this month, Holyfield stepped in against Belfort to top a card of boxing this weekend. While the bout saw some choppy waters of its own after the California State Athletic Commission refused to license Holyfield for a professional bout, the contest was moved to Florida where all is well. At 58 years old, it remains to be seen how much Holyfield has left in the tank but if his most recent showings are anything to go off, it won’t be pretty.

Holyfield not only finds himself at a significant physical disadvantage against his 44 year old opponent, he also hasn’t fought since May 2011. Even 10, or 15, years ago, Holyfield was not known for his high work rate and you will be hard pressed to convince me that he will display it on Sunday night.

As Vitor Belfort steps into the boxing ring for the second time as a professionally - since 2006! - he is poised to find himself in a winning position against an over-matched, physically outmatched opponent. While Belfort has not competed since 2018, he is assuredly the fresher, more capable fighter in this matchup.

If this fight happened in a boxing ring 15 years ago, I think we would have all been rather entertained by the showing. However, much like the California State Athletic Commission, I lack faith in a long-retired boxer who has not laced up gloves professionally in a decade.