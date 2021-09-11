Stanford vs. USC picks and best bets for Week 2

In the late slate at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, we’ll be treated to a Pac-12 rivalry showdown as the No. 14 USC Trojans welcome the Stanford Cardinal to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC was able to successfully dictate the pace of its season opener last Saturday in a 30-7 victory over defending Mountain West Conference Champion San Jose State. The Trojan defense held the Spartans to just 3-14 on third downs on picked off quarterback Nick Starkel twice. On offense, the Kedon Slovis to Drake London connection was working and working well as the receiver finished his day with 12 receptions for 137 yards.

At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, Stanford looked lifeless in a non-conference season opener against Kansas State. They held possession for the majority of the game but didn’t put any points on the board until late in the fourth quarter. Notably, the Cardinal offense managed just 39 rushing yards total on 1.8 yards per carry. They have to come stronger than that when stepping up in talent against USC.

SP+ Rankings

Stanford: 90th overall, 76th offense, 98th defense

USC: 9th overall, 7th offense, 19th defense

Injury update

Stanford

Safety Jonathan Mcgill Out Indefinitely – Foot

CB Salim Turner Muhammad Out Indefinitely – Undisclosed

WR Michael Wilson Ques Sat – Foot

USC

DL Jacob Lichtenstein Ques Sat – Upper Body

WR Gary Bryant Jr. Prob Sat – Hamstring

CB Chris Steele Ques Sat – Foot

Safety Isaiah Pola Mao Out Indefinitely – Illness

RB Kenan Christon Doub Sat – Personal

TE Josh Falo Ques Sat – Undisclosed

DL Nick Figueroa Ques Sat – Shoulder

LB Drake Jackson Ques Sat – Thigh

DL Korey Foreman Ques Sat – Groin

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Stanford: 0-1 ATS

USC: 1-0 ATS

Total

Stanford: Over 0-1

USC: Over 0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Stanford: 26th overall, 24th offense, 28th defense

USC: 8th overall, 9th offense, 6th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -17

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: USC -900, Stanford +600

Opening line: USC -14.5

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

66 degrees, 5 MPH wind SSW, 2% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 53.5

USC is heavy favorite here and I think similar to their game against San Jose State, they’ll get control of this one early and dictate the pace. Stanford has the talent to put a few touchdowns on the board but SC head coach Clay Helton will throw this one into neutral once they have a comfortable enough lead. Think something along the lines of 35-14 where the under just hits.

