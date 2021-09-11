UNLV vs. Arizona State picks and best bets for Week 2

Saturday’s late shift will bring us to the desert as the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils will welcome the UNLV Rebels to Sun Devil Stadium at 10:30 p.m. ET.

ASU didn’t need anything extraordinary to handle Southern Utah with a 41-14 victory last Saturday. Four different players registered a rushing touchdown on offense while Darien Butler shined in the secondary with two interceptions.

UNLV was one of a handful of FBS teams to suffer an FCS upset last week, falling 35-33 to Eastern Washington in double overtime. The bright spot for the Rebels was running back Charles Williams, who had 177 yards off 28 carries and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield replaced starter Justin Rogers in the contest and will get the nod in Tempe.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UNLV: 121st overall, 106th offense, 118th defense

Arizona State: 21st overall, 33rd offense, 21st defense

Injury update

UNLV

QB Tate Martell Ques Sat – Thumb

QB Doug Brumfield Prob Sat – Ankle

Arizona State

RB Jackson He Ques Sat – Elbow

RB Deamonte Trayanum Prob Sat – Undisclosed

RB Daniyel Ngata Prob Sat – Undisclosed

WR Elijhah Badger Ques Sat – Undisclosed

TE Jake Ray Ques Sat – Undisclosed

QB Jayden Daniels Prob Sat – Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UNLV: 1-0 ATS

Arizona State: 0-1 ATS

Total

UNLV: Over 1-0

Arizona State: Over 0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

UNLV: 92nd overall, 95th offense, 84th defense

Arizona State: 28th overall, 30th offense, 26th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona State -34.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: UNLV +3300, Arizona State -10000

Opening line: Arizona State -34

Opening total: 54

Weather

81 degrees, 6 MPH winds NNE, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

UNLV +34.5

We would lay it with the Sun Devils if not for the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The ASU signal-caller left last week’s game against Southern Utah late in the third with an unidentified injury and is listed as probably for this matchup. Herm Edwards may play it safe with his QB against what’s practically another FCS program and so will we. UNLV covers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.