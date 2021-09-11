UNLV vs. Arizona State picks and best bets for Week 2

Saturday’s late shift will bring us to the desert as the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils will welcome the UNLV Rebels to Sun Devil Stadium at 10:30 p.m. ET.
ASU didn’t need anything extraordinary to handle Southern Utah with a 41-14 victory last Saturday. Four different players registered a rushing touchdown on offense while Darien Butler shined in the secondary with two interceptions.
UNLV was one of a handful of FBS teams to suffer an FCS upset last week, falling 35-33 to Eastern Washington in double overtime. The bright spot for the Rebels was running back Charles Williams, who had 177 yards off 28 carries and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield replaced starter Justin Rogers in the contest and will get the nod in Tempe.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
UNLV: 121st overall, 106th offense, 118th defense
Arizona State: 21st overall, 33rd offense, 21st defense
Injury update
UNLV
QB Tate Martell Ques Sat – Thumb
QB Doug Brumfield Prob Sat – Ankle
Arizona State
RB Jackson He Ques Sat – Elbow
RB Deamonte Trayanum Prob Sat – Undisclosed
RB Daniyel Ngata Prob Sat – Undisclosed
WR Elijhah Badger Ques Sat – Undisclosed
TE Jake Ray Ques Sat – Undisclosed
QB Jayden Daniels Prob Sat – Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
UNLV: 1-0 ATS
Arizona State: 0-1 ATS
Total
UNLV: Over 1-0
Arizona State: Over 0-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
UNLV: 92nd overall, 95th offense, 84th defense
Arizona State: 28th overall, 30th offense, 26th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Arizona State -34.5
Total: 54.5
Moneyline: UNLV +3300, Arizona State -10000
Opening line: Arizona State -34
Opening total: 54
Weather
81 degrees, 6 MPH winds NNE, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
UNLV +34.5
We would lay it with the Sun Devils if not for the status of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The ASU signal-caller left last week’s game against Southern Utah late in the third with an unidentified injury and is listed as probably for this matchup. Herm Edwards may play it safe with his QB against what’s practically another FCS program and so will we. UNLV covers.
