Full odds for Holyfield-Belfort card

A televised 4-fight card punctuates what would have been an other uneventful Sunday evening and here, we look at the full lineup of odds for the Triller Fight Club event from DraftKings.

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier:

David Haye, -1100, has not stepped into the ring since 2018 but once had a very successful boxing career as a former world champion. Joe Fournier, +700, to his credit, is a business man, billionaire, and friend of Haye, but owns a predictably less impressive resume as a mere 9-fight boxing veteran. The over/under is set at 3.5 rounds, with the over resting at -105 and the under at -115.

Jono Carroll vs. Andy Vences:

Jono Carroll, -110, finds himself in what is likely to be a razor thin match up against Andy Vences, -110. With two losses apiece for each man and title challenges on both resumes, the result of this contest has potential title implications as Carrol and Vences look to cement a top 15 position in the super featherweight division. The over/under is set at 8.5 rounds, with the over sitting at -340 and the under at +265.

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz:

Anderson Silva, -800 steps into the boxing ring for the second time this year against fellow MMA veteran Tito Ortiz, +550. With pride and potential entertaining boxing super fights on the line for both men, expect Silva and Ortiz to give their best efforts in a crossroads bout that will likely determine the future of their boxing careers. The over/under is set at 5.5 rounds, with the over coming in at -105 and the under at -115.

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield:

Vitor Belfort, -210 is not only the much younger man, but the heavy favorite to best Evander Holyfield, +175 on Sunday night in the boxing ring. Despite the accolades of multiple time world champion Holyfield, bettors at DraftKings have been favoring 44 year old Belfort to conquer his 58 year old opponent.