US Open live stream: How to watch women’s finals on Saturday, September 11

The US Open heads into its second and final weekend, which opens with the women’s final. We get an wildly unexpected matchup with two unseeded teenagers facing off for the Grand Slam title. Emma Raducano will face off against Leylah Annie Fernandez, with the match starting at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The final will also be on WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

This will be the first all-teenage Grand Slam final since Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis in 1999 at the US Open. More importantly, this is the first Grand Slam final of the Open era (since 1968) to feature two unseeded players. Fernandez is ranked No. 73 in the world while Raducanu is ranked No. 150. Raducano had to make it through qualifying to earn a spot in the main draw and is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

Raducano is listed as a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Fernandez is a +145 underdog.