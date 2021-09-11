US Open women’s final: Start time, TV channel, live stream, who is playing

The 2021 US Open has been one of the more dramatic tennis tournaments in history, and for the first time in the Open Era (since 1968), we’ll have two unseeded players of either gender competing to lift the US Open Trophy.

Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Emma Raducanu of Great Britain will make history in Arthur Ashe Stadium as soon as they step on the court. Raducanu is the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam Final, and is the first Brit to reach a major final.

Fernandez has knocked off three top-5 seeds in Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina. And at 19 years old, she’ll be the senior player in the match as Raducanu is just 18.

You can watch the US Open Women’s Final at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 11th. If you aren’t around a TV to watch on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Right now Emma Raducanu is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Leylah Fernandez a +145 underdog.