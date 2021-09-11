Injury tracker for Week 2 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 2 of the 2021 college football season.
Illinois at Virginia
Illinois
DL Keith Randolph Jr. is out with a leg injury
WR Brian Hightower is probable with an unknown ailment
RB Mike Epstein is out with an unknown ailment
DB Tailon Leitzsey is questionable an unknown ailment
RB Chase Brown is expected to play
RB Chase Hayden is expected to play
WR Marquez Beason is questionable with a hamstring
QB Brandon Peters is questionable with a shoulder, and will not start
WR Jafar Armstrong is questionable with an unknown ailment
Virginia
CB Josh Hayes is out with a leg injury
TE Jelani Woods is probable with an unknown ailment
LB Chico Bennett Jr is out for the season with an Achilles
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
Miami (Ohio)
No injuries to report
Minnesota
RB Mohamed Ibrahim is out for the season with a leg injury
WR Chris Autman Bell is probable with a leg injury
DB Jordan Howden is questionable with a leg injury
WR Mike Brown-Stevens is questionable with a head injury
South Carolina at East Carolina
South Carolina
DL Rick Sandidge is out for an undisclosed reason
QB Luke Doty is questionable with a foot injury but “has been fine all week.”
WR Randrecous Davis is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason
RB Kevin Harris is questionable with a back injury but is ready to make his season debut
OL Hank Manos is questionable for an undisclosed reason
East Carolina
OL Bailey Malovic is out for the season with a lower body injury
Florida vs. USF
Florida
S Trey Dean III is questionable for an undisclosed reason
USF
S Will Jones II is out for the season with a knee injury
Pitt vs. Tennessee
Pitt
No injuries to report.
Tennessee
OL Cooper Mays is questionable with an ankle injury
WR Jimmy Calloway is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State
Tulsa
QB Seth Boomer is questionable with a knee injury
Oklahoma State
DE Trace Ford is out for the season with a knee injury
OL Josh Sills is questionable for an undisclosed reason
QB Spencer Sanders is questionable in COVID-19 protocols but is expected to make his 2021 debut
Oregon vs. Ohio State
Oregon
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury but made the trip to Columbus
LB Dru Mathis is out with a knee injury
WR Troy Franklin is probable for an undisclosed reason
TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury
RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury
DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Jackson LaDuke is questionable with a leg injury
OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury
CB DJ James will play on Saturday after a suspension
S Jamal Hill will play on Saturday after a suspension
Ohio State
CB Sevyn Banks is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Cameron Brown is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Rutgers vs. Syracuse
Rutgers
DB Patrice Rene is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Syracuse
No injuries to report.
Toledo vs. Notre Dame
Toledo
No injuries to report.
Notre Dame
RB C’Bo Flemister is out with an undisclosed issue
DL Jordan Botelho is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Kevin Bauman is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue
California vs. TCU
California
RB Christopher Brooks is probable with an undisclosed injury
TCU
DE Khari Coleman is questionable with an undisclosed issue
G Blake Hickey is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Noah Daniels is questionable with a leg injury
G Wes Harris is probable with an undisclosed issue
Air Force vs. Navy
Air Force
No injuries to report.
Navy
No injuries to report.
Iowa at Iowa State
Iowa
No injuries to report
Iowa State
DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury
WR Sean Shaw Jr. is questionable with an upper body injury
TE Charlie Kolar is probable with a lower body injury
UAB vs. Georgia
UAB
No injuries to report
Georgia
TE Darnell Washington is out with a foot injury
QB JT Daniels is questionable with an oblique injury but is reported to not be the starter
OL Tate Ratledge is out for the season with a foot injury
WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a knee injury
DB Tykee Smith is questionable with a foot injury
Texas A&M vs. Colorado
Texas A&M
TE Baylor Cupp is questionable with a leg injury
Colorado
No new injuries to report
New Mexico State vs. New Mexico
New Mexico State
QB Weston Eget is questionable with a knee injury
WR Dominic Gicinto is out for the season with a wrist injury
WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is out indefinitely with an illness
New Mexico
QB Isaiah Chavez is out with a concussion
RB Bobby Cole is questionable with an ankle injury
Texas vs. Arkansas
Texas
OL Junior Angilau is questionable with a knee injury
TE Jared Wiley is questionable with a shoulder injury
WR Troy Omeire is questionable with a knee injury
Arkansas
DL Dorian Gerald is out for the season
WR Treylon Burks is probable with an undisclosed issue
DL John Ridgeway is questionable with an appendix injury
NC State vs. Mississippi State
NC State
No injuries to report
Mississippi State
WR Malik Heath is probable with a personal issue
WR Trip Wilson is questionable with a possible suspension
Washington vs. Michigan
Washington
WR Terrell Bynum is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Rome Odunze is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Ja’Lynn Polk is out for the season with a chest injury
DB Dominique Hampton is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Daniel Heimuli is questionable with a knee injury
LB Alphonzo Tuputala is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB Patrick O’Brien is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Michigan
WR Ronnie Bell is out for the season with a knee injury
Vanderbilt vs. Colorado State
Vanderbilt
TE Ben Bresnahan is doubtful with a lower body injury
S Dashaun Jerkins is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Colorado State
No new injuries to report
San Diego State vs. Arizona
San Diego State
No injuries to report
Arizona
OL Jordan Morgan is questionable with a leg injury
WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury
LB Jabar Triplett is questionable with a knee injury
Utah vs. BYU
Utah
No new injuries to report
BYU
WR Puka Nacua is probable with a hamstring injury
LB Jackson Kaufusi is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Max Tooley is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Keenan Ellis is questionable with a neck injury
WR Brayden Cosper is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
WR Gunner Romney is doubtful with a knee injury
WR Kody Epps is out with a foot injury
Stanford vs. USC
Stanford
WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury
USC
RB Kenan Christon is doubtful with a personal issue
LB Drake Jackson is questionable with a thigh injury
S Isaiah Pola-Mao is out indefinitely with an illness
TE Josh Falo is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Gary Bryant Jr. is probable with a hamstring injury
DL Jacob Lichtenstein is questionable with an upper body injury
CB Chris Steele is questionable with a foot injury
DL Nick Figueroa is questionable with a shoulder injury
CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury
DL Korey Foreman is questionable with a groin injury
RB Darwin Barlow is questionable with a hamstring injury
UNLV vs. Arizona State
UNLV
QB Doug Brumfield is probable with an ankle injury and is expected to take over the starting role
QB Tate Martell is questionable with a thumb injury
Arizona State
RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury
TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Deamonte Trayanum is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB Daniyel Ngata is probable with an undisclosed issue
WR Elijhah Badger is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB Jayden Daniels is probable with an undisclosed issue
Hawaii vs. Oregon State
Hawaii
No injuries to report
Oregon State
OL Nous Keobounnam is questionable with a knee injury
QB Tristan Gebbia is questionable with a hamstring injury