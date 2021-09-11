Injury tracker for Week 2 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 2 of the 2021 college football season.

Illinois at Virginia

Illinois

DL Keith Randolph Jr. is out with a leg injury

WR Brian Hightower is probable with an unknown ailment

RB Mike Epstein is out with an unknown ailment

DB Tailon Leitzsey is questionable an unknown ailment

RB Chase Brown is expected to play

RB Chase Hayden is expected to play

WR Marquez Beason is questionable with a hamstring

QB Brandon Peters is questionable with a shoulder, and will not start

WR Jafar Armstrong is questionable with an unknown ailment

Virginia

CB Josh Hayes is out with a leg injury

TE Jelani Woods is probable with an unknown ailment

LB Chico Bennett Jr is out for the season with an Achilles

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota

Miami (Ohio)

No injuries to report

Minnesota

RB Mohamed Ibrahim is out for the season with a leg injury

WR Chris Autman Bell is probable with a leg injury

DB Jordan Howden is questionable with a leg injury

WR Mike Brown-Stevens is questionable with a head injury

South Carolina at East Carolina

South Carolina

DL Rick Sandidge is out for an undisclosed reason

QB Luke Doty is questionable with a foot injury but “has been fine all week.”

WR Randrecous Davis is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason

RB Kevin Harris is questionable with a back injury but is ready to make his season debut

OL Hank Manos is questionable for an undisclosed reason

East Carolina

OL Bailey Malovic is out for the season with a lower body injury

Florida vs. USF

Florida

S Trey Dean III is questionable for an undisclosed reason

USF

S Will Jones II is out for the season with a knee injury

Pitt vs. Tennessee

Pitt

No injuries to report.

Tennessee

OL Cooper Mays is questionable with an ankle injury

WR Jimmy Calloway is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State

Tulsa

QB Seth Boomer is questionable with a knee injury

Oklahoma State

DE Trace Ford is out for the season with a knee injury

OL Josh Sills is questionable for an undisclosed reason

QB Spencer Sanders is questionable in COVID-19 protocols but is expected to make his 2021 debut

Oregon vs. Ohio State

Oregon

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury but made the trip to Columbus

LB Dru Mathis is out with a knee injury

WR Troy Franklin is probable for an undisclosed reason

TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury

RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury

DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed issue

LB Jackson LaDuke is questionable with a leg injury

OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury

CB DJ James will play on Saturday after a suspension

S Jamal Hill will play on Saturday after a suspension

Ohio State

CB Sevyn Banks is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue

CB Cameron Brown is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Rutgers vs. Syracuse

Rutgers

DB Patrice Rene is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Syracuse

No injuries to report.

Toledo vs. Notre Dame

Toledo

No injuries to report.

Notre Dame

RB C’Bo Flemister is out with an undisclosed issue

DL Jordan Botelho is questionable with an undisclosed issue

TE Kevin Bauman is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue

California vs. TCU

California

RB Christopher Brooks is probable with an undisclosed injury

TCU

DE Khari Coleman is questionable with an undisclosed issue

G Blake Hickey is questionable with an undisclosed issue

CB Noah Daniels is questionable with a leg injury

G Wes Harris is probable with an undisclosed issue

Air Force vs. Navy

Air Force

No injuries to report.

Navy

No injuries to report.

Iowa at Iowa State

Iowa

No injuries to report

Iowa State

DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury

WR Sean Shaw Jr. is questionable with an upper body injury

TE Charlie Kolar is probable with a lower body injury

UAB vs. Georgia

UAB

No injuries to report

Georgia

TE Darnell Washington is out with a foot injury

QB JT Daniels is questionable with an oblique injury but is reported to not be the starter

OL Tate Ratledge is out for the season with a foot injury

WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a knee injury

DB Tykee Smith is questionable with a foot injury

Texas A&M

TE Baylor Cupp is questionable with a leg injury

Colorado

No new injuries to report

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico

New Mexico State

QB Weston Eget is questionable with a knee injury

WR Dominic Gicinto is out for the season with a wrist injury

WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is out indefinitely with an illness

New Mexico

QB Isaiah Chavez is out with a concussion

RB Bobby Cole is questionable with an ankle injury

Texas vs. Arkansas

Texas

OL Junior Angilau is questionable with a knee injury

TE Jared Wiley is questionable with a shoulder injury

WR Troy Omeire is questionable with a knee injury

Arkansas

DL Dorian Gerald is out for the season

WR Treylon Burks is probable with an undisclosed issue

DL John Ridgeway is questionable with an appendix injury

NC State

No injuries to report

Mississippi State

WR Malik Heath is probable with a personal issue

WR Trip Wilson is questionable with a possible suspension

Washington vs. Michigan

Washington

WR Terrell Bynum is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Rome Odunze is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Ja’Lynn Polk is out for the season with a chest injury

DB Dominique Hampton is questionable with an undisclosed issue

LB Daniel Heimuli is questionable with a knee injury

LB Alphonzo Tuputala is questionable with an undisclosed issue

QB Patrick O’Brien is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Michigan

WR Ronnie Bell is out for the season with a knee injury

Vanderbilt vs. Colorado State

Vanderbilt

TE Ben Bresnahan is doubtful with a lower body injury

S Dashaun Jerkins is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Colorado State

No new injuries to report

San Diego State vs. Arizona

San Diego State

No injuries to report

Arizona

OL Jordan Morgan is questionable with a leg injury

WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury

LB Jabar Triplett is questionable with a knee injury

Utah vs. BYU

Utah

No new injuries to report

BYU

WR Puka Nacua is probable with a hamstring injury

LB Jackson Kaufusi is questionable with an undisclosed issue

LB Max Tooley is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DB Keenan Ellis is questionable with a neck injury

WR Brayden Cosper is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

WR Gunner Romney is doubtful with a knee injury

WR Kody Epps is out with a foot injury

Stanford vs. USC

Stanford

WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury

USC

RB Kenan Christon is doubtful with a personal issue

LB Drake Jackson is questionable with a thigh injury

S Isaiah Pola-Mao is out indefinitely with an illness

TE Josh Falo is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Gary Bryant Jr. is probable with a hamstring injury

DL Jacob Lichtenstein is questionable with an upper body injury

CB Chris Steele is questionable with a foot injury

DL Nick Figueroa is questionable with a shoulder injury

CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury

DL Korey Foreman is questionable with a groin injury

RB Darwin Barlow is questionable with a hamstring injury

UNLV vs. Arizona State

UNLV

QB Doug Brumfield is probable with an ankle injury and is expected to take over the starting role

QB Tate Martell is questionable with a thumb injury

Arizona State

RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury

TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Deamonte Trayanum is probable with an undisclosed issue

RB Daniyel Ngata is probable with an undisclosed issue

WR Elijhah Badger is questionable with an undisclosed issue

QB Jayden Daniels is probable with an undisclosed issue

Hawaii vs. Oregon State

Hawaii

No injuries to report

Oregon State

OL Nous Keobounnam is questionable with a knee injury

QB Tristan Gebbia is questionable with a hamstring injury