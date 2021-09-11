 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Injury tracker for Week 2 of college football

We’ll attempt to keep track the latest injuries and anything else weird that prior to kickoffs for college football today

By Collin Sherwin and Erik Butch
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks gets set at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 31-24. Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 2 of the 2021 college football season.

Illinois at Virginia

Illinois

DL Keith Randolph Jr. is out with a leg injury
WR Brian Hightower is probable with an unknown ailment
RB Mike Epstein is out with an unknown ailment
DB Tailon Leitzsey is questionable an unknown ailment
RB Chase Brown is expected to play
RB Chase Hayden is expected to play
WR Marquez Beason is questionable with a hamstring
QB Brandon Peters is questionable with a shoulder, and will not start
WR Jafar Armstrong is questionable with an unknown ailment

Virginia

CB Josh Hayes is out with a leg injury
TE Jelani Woods is probable with an unknown ailment
LB Chico Bennett Jr is out for the season with an Achilles

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota

Miami (Ohio)

No injuries to report

Minnesota

RB Mohamed Ibrahim is out for the season with a leg injury
WR Chris Autman Bell is probable with a leg injury
DB Jordan Howden is questionable with a leg injury
WR Mike Brown-Stevens is questionable with a head injury

South Carolina at East Carolina

South Carolina

DL Rick Sandidge is out for an undisclosed reason
QB Luke Doty is questionable with a foot injury but “has been fine all week.”
WR Randrecous Davis is out indefinitely for an undisclosed reason
RB Kevin Harris is questionable with a back injury but is ready to make his season debut
OL Hank Manos is questionable for an undisclosed reason

East Carolina

OL Bailey Malovic is out for the season with a lower body injury

Florida vs. USF

Florida

S Trey Dean III is questionable for an undisclosed reason

USF

S Will Jones II is out for the season with a knee injury

Pitt vs. Tennessee

Pitt

No injuries to report.

Tennessee

OL Cooper Mays is questionable with an ankle injury
WR Jimmy Calloway is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State

Tulsa

QB Seth Boomer is questionable with a knee injury

Oklahoma State

DE Trace Ford is out for the season with a knee injury
OL Josh Sills is questionable for an undisclosed reason
QB Spencer Sanders is questionable in COVID-19 protocols but is expected to make his 2021 debut

Oregon vs. Ohio State

Oregon

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury but made the trip to Columbus
LB Dru Mathis is out with a knee injury
WR Troy Franklin is probable for an undisclosed reason
TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury
RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury
DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Jackson LaDuke is questionable with a leg injury
OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury
CB DJ James will play on Saturday after a suspension
S Jamal Hill will play on Saturday after a suspension

Ohio State

CB Sevyn Banks is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Cameron Brown is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Rutgers vs. Syracuse

Rutgers

DB Patrice Rene is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Syracuse

No injuries to report.

Toledo vs. Notre Dame

Toledo

No injuries to report.

Notre Dame

RB C’Bo Flemister is out with an undisclosed issue
DL Jordan Botelho is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Kevin Bauman is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue

California vs. TCU

California

RB Christopher Brooks is probable with an undisclosed injury

TCU

DE Khari Coleman is questionable with an undisclosed issue
G Blake Hickey is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Noah Daniels is questionable with a leg injury
G Wes Harris is probable with an undisclosed issue

Air Force vs. Navy

Air Force

No injuries to report.

Navy

No injuries to report.

Iowa at Iowa State

Iowa

No injuries to report

Iowa State

DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury
WR Sean Shaw Jr. is questionable with an upper body injury
TE Charlie Kolar is probable with a lower body injury

UAB vs. Georgia

UAB

No injuries to report

Georgia

TE Darnell Washington is out with a foot injury
QB JT Daniels is questionable with an oblique injury but is reported to not be the starter
OL Tate Ratledge is out for the season with a foot injury
WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a knee injury
DB Tykee Smith is questionable with a foot injury

Texas A&M vs. Colorado

Texas A&M

TE Baylor Cupp is questionable with a leg injury

Colorado

No new injuries to report

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico

New Mexico State

QB Weston Eget is questionable with a knee injury
WR Dominic Gicinto is out for the season with a wrist injury
WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is out indefinitely with an illness

New Mexico

QB Isaiah Chavez is out with a concussion
RB Bobby Cole is questionable with an ankle injury

Texas vs. Arkansas

Texas

OL Junior Angilau is questionable with a knee injury
TE Jared Wiley is questionable with a shoulder injury
WR Troy Omeire is questionable with a knee injury

Arkansas

DL Dorian Gerald is out for the season
WR Treylon Burks is probable with an undisclosed issue
DL John Ridgeway is questionable with an appendix injury

NC State vs. Mississippi State

NC State

No injuries to report

Mississippi State

WR Malik Heath is probable with a personal issue
WR Trip Wilson is questionable with a possible suspension

Washington vs. Michigan

Washington

WR Terrell Bynum is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Rome Odunze is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Ja’Lynn Polk is out for the season with a chest injury
DB Dominique Hampton is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Daniel Heimuli is questionable with a knee injury
LB Alphonzo Tuputala is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB Patrick O’Brien is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Michigan

WR Ronnie Bell is out for the season with a knee injury

Vanderbilt vs. Colorado State

Vanderbilt

TE Ben Bresnahan is doubtful with a lower body injury
S Dashaun Jerkins is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Colorado State

No new injuries to report

San Diego State vs. Arizona

San Diego State

No injuries to report

Arizona

OL Jordan Morgan is questionable with a leg injury
WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury
LB Jabar Triplett is questionable with a knee injury

Utah vs. BYU

Utah

No new injuries to report

BYU

WR Puka Nacua is probable with a hamstring injury
LB Jackson Kaufusi is questionable with an undisclosed issue
LB Max Tooley is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Keenan Ellis is questionable with a neck injury
WR Brayden Cosper is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
WR Gunner Romney is doubtful with a knee injury
WR Kody Epps is out with a foot injury

Stanford vs. USC

Stanford

WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury

USC

RB Kenan Christon is doubtful with a personal issue
LB Drake Jackson is questionable with a thigh injury
S Isaiah Pola-Mao is out indefinitely with an illness
TE Josh Falo is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Gary Bryant Jr. is probable with a hamstring injury
DL Jacob Lichtenstein is questionable with an upper body injury
CB Chris Steele is questionable with a foot injury
DL Nick Figueroa is questionable with a shoulder injury
CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury
DL Korey Foreman is questionable with a groin injury
RB Darwin Barlow is questionable with a hamstring injury

UNLV vs. Arizona State

UNLV

QB Doug Brumfield is probable with an ankle injury and is expected to take over the starting role
QB Tate Martell is questionable with a thumb injury

Arizona State

RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury
TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Deamonte Trayanum is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB Daniyel Ngata is probable with an undisclosed issue
WR Elijhah Badger is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB Jayden Daniels is probable with an undisclosed issue

Hawaii vs. Oregon State

Hawaii

No injuries to report

Oregon State

OL Nous Keobounnam is questionable with a knee injury
QB Tristan Gebbia is questionable with a hamstring injury

