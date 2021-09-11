Kayvon Thibodeaux injury: Status of Oregon DE for game vs. Ohio State

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks have the incredibly tough task of going up against the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on the road on Saturday, September 11th and could be without one of the best players in college football in defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux’s status for the premier matchup of Week 2 is still uncertain, but we know he traveled to Columbus with the team. That’s definitely not an indication he will be on the field Saturday, but at least that leaves the door open for him to suit up.

Thibodeaux left Oregon’s season-opening 31-24 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs last weekend with an ankle injury. The injury occurred in the first quarter and while Thibodeaux returned briefly, he went out for good in the second half as he watched from the sideline in street clothes and a walking boot.

Oregon is currently listed as a 14.5-point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so the Ducks could use all the help they can get to avoid being run off the field against the Buckeyes, which could be the most talented team in the entire country.