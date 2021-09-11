Charlie Kolar injury: Status of Iowa State Tight End for game vs. Iowa

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones will most likely have one of their biggest offensive weapons on the field when hosting the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes this afternoon in the most anticipated Cy-Hawk Trophy game in history.

ISU tight end Charlie Kolar is listed as probable for today’s contest and will most likely be suited up and ready to play when the Cyclones battle the Hawkeyes in the in-state rivalry showdown. Kolar missed Iowa State’s season opener against Northern Iowa last week with an ankle sprain, but did participate in warmup drills without any kind of ankle brace or anything. He practiced this week and on Wednesday, head coach Matt Campbell said he felt confident about his status for the Iowa game.

Kolar currently leads all active tight ends in college football in career receptions with 106. The senior from Norman, OK, has carved out a successful career for himself at Iowa state, earning All-American honors twice with 1,425 career receiving yards and 17 career touchdowns. He’ll certainly be major factor in ISU’s plans to counter the mean Hawkeye defense.