Ohio State secondary injuries: Status of Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown, Josh Proctor

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown are set to make their season debuts on Saturday in the big-time matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The two defensive backs missed the Buckeyes’ Week 1 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers but should be ready to play this weekend.

However, safety Josh Proctor is still a game-time decision after injuring his shoulder late in the season opener.

Banks and Brown are both in their fourth season in the program and were projected as starters heading into the season. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day never mentioned the reasons the two defensive backs were held out of last week’s game.

Plenty of pregame attention has gone toward Oregon’s star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, but Ohio State fans should be relieved their top two corners are likely to be available on Saturday, and we’ll likely find out about Proctor’s status soon. Thibodeaux’s status still seems a bit uncertain as we get closer to kickoff.

The Buckeyes are 14.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.