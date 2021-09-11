Army starting QB: Christian Anderson to start against Western Kentucky due to Tyhier Tyler injury

Army faces Western Kentucky on Saturday and is making a quarterback change. Last week’s starter, Tyhier Tyler, is hurt and will be unable to play, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel. Senior Christian Anderson will start in his place.

Tyler started last week’s game against Georgia State, but left after leading the team to a pair of touchdown drives to open the game. He completed one pass for 26 yards and rushed eight times for 36 yards. Anderson came on in his place and rushed 15 times for 55 yards and a touchdown while completing one of two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Jemel Jones got some time as well running the Army option attack, so we can expect to see some of him on Saturday against Western Kentucky. Army only attempted four passes last week.

Army is currently a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is listed at 52.