Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to start versus UAB

Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck will get the start for the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs today when they host the UAB Blazers at Sanford Stadium for their home opener. The news was first reported by Seth Emerson of the Athletic. Beck replaces preseason Heisman contender JT Daniels, who was limited in practice this week and ruled out with a core injury.

Beck has only appeared in one game in his UGA career, a brief entry into last December’s 49-14 win at Missouri where he didn’t attempt a a single pass. His performance in Georgia’s spring game this past April officially vaulted him up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart over Stetson Bennett IV.

The UGA signal-caller was a highly touted four-star prospect coming out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville. He threw for 1,843 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, winning Mr. Football in the state of Florida while leading his team to a state title.

One would imagine Kirby Smart won’t ask his redshirt freshman QB to do much given the both the talent discrepancy and the absolutely dominant Bulldog defensive front seven possessing the ability to dictate the terms of a game. UGA enters the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against UAB as a 22.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook.