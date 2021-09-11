 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia headlines the biggest line movement in Week 2 of college football

Here’s a look at some of the most significant line movements of college football Saturday.

By Erik Butch
JT Daniels of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field after their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With a busy week of college football news, lines are moving rapidly back and forth as bettors try to get in at the best numbers possible. Below is a look at some of the most important line movements heading into Week 2.

UAB vs. Georgia

Opening line: Georgia -29
Current line: Georgia -22.5

It’s always interesting to see how many points the line moves when a starting quarterback is ruled out, and apparently oddsmakers think Georgia’s JT Daniels is worth as much as 6.5 points in this spot. He won’t start due to a core injury as the Georgia Bulldogs will play redshirt freshman Carson Beck against the UAB Blazers. Beck appeared in one game in 2020 but has yet to throw a pass in a game at the college level.

Temple vs. Akron

Opening line: Temple -3
Current line: Temple -6.5

The Temple Owls moved past the key number of three and nearly reached another at seven, but the line appears to have settled at -6.5 over the Akron Zips. Both teams were blown out against Power 5 opponents in Week 1 as Temple was crushed by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 61-14, while Akron lost to the Auburn Tigers 60-10. Temple is in for a rough season, but Akron could be among the worst teams in FBS this season, so take the Zips and the points your own risk.

Eastern Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Opening line: Wisconsin -32
Current line: Wisconsin -26

A six-point swing in the line is rather significant especially when there is not a clear reason why. Bettors likely were incredibly unimpressed with what the Wisconsin Badgers offense did against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 1. Wisconsin scored just 10 points in a six-point loss, but that includes three trips inside the 8-yard line in which the Badgers failed to score. Would bettors be this far down on the Badgers if they scored a touchdown on one of those drives? Wisconsin could have some value here.

