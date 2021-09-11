Georgia headlines the biggest line movement in Week 2 of college football

With a busy week of college football news, lines are moving rapidly back and forth as bettors try to get in at the best numbers possible. Below is a look at some of the most important line movements heading into Week 2.

UAB vs. Georgia

Opening line: Georgia -29

Current line: Georgia -22.5

It’s always interesting to see how many points the line moves when a starting quarterback is ruled out, and apparently oddsmakers think Georgia’s JT Daniels is worth as much as 6.5 points in this spot. He won’t start due to a core injury as the Georgia Bulldogs will play redshirt freshman Carson Beck against the UAB Blazers. Beck appeared in one game in 2020 but has yet to throw a pass in a game at the college level.

Temple vs. Akron

Opening line: Temple -3

Current line: Temple -6.5

The Temple Owls moved past the key number of three and nearly reached another at seven, but the line appears to have settled at -6.5 over the Akron Zips. Both teams were blown out against Power 5 opponents in Week 1 as Temple was crushed by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 61-14, while Akron lost to the Auburn Tigers 60-10. Temple is in for a rough season, but Akron could be among the worst teams in FBS this season, so take the Zips and the points your own risk.

Eastern Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Opening line: Wisconsin -32

Current line: Wisconsin -26

A six-point swing in the line is rather significant especially when there is not a clear reason why. Bettors likely were incredibly unimpressed with what the Wisconsin Badgers offense did against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 1. Wisconsin scored just 10 points in a six-point loss, but that includes three trips inside the 8-yard line in which the Badgers failed to score. Would bettors be this far down on the Badgers if they scored a touchdown on one of those drives? Wisconsin could have some value here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.