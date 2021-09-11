Peacock Network down during EPL games, ahead of Toledo vs. Notre Dame today

English Premier League fans are not happy with NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service this morning and does not bode well for the broadcast of Notre Dame football this afternoon.

The app has apparently crashed for several viewers trying to watch the Man City vs. Leicester City match this morning and fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and anger. This comes just hours before Peacock is set to exclusively broadcast Notre Dame’s home opener versus Toledo at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Why would you tweet this when peacock literally isn't working right now? And you haven't even acknowledged that. Millions of your customers can't watch the @premierleague teams they want to watch and have been tweeting you about it. You tweet this. Really?!?! — Joshua Fauver (@fauvertwin1) September 11, 2021

Help us out here guys. The only reason we have Peacock is for the Man City games. All my other streaming apps are working just fine so it’s not a network issue. pic.twitter.com/YmTuxS1hVA — Adam Carbonneau (@adam_carbonneau) September 11, 2021

Comcast insisted Peacock be laden with DRM that prevents it from working half the time and has not prevented piracy in any way while also fighting with device manufacturers over revenue things. It's the essence of modern corporate thinking & they deserve every bit of criticism https://t.co/kgVzkWxUh8 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2021

NBC’s six-year, $1 billion deal with the EPL will conclude after the 2021-2022. Meanwhile, longtime NBC partner Notre Dame will have all seven of its home games this season available for streaming on Peacock with today’s home opener being the only one available exclusively on the app.

The upstart app was officially launched in April of 2020 as the exclusive home of NBC properties and has aggressively plunged into live streaming of sporting events. It became the home of WWE pay-per-views for U.S. viewers this past springs but has had similar issues during those live streams like this morning. Fans missed a portion of the Money in the Bank ppv in July and had to exit out and restart the stream.

We’ll see if these issues get resolved before one of college football’s premier brands take the field because if it doesn’t, well, the anger and fury among viewers will only get worse.