Peacock Network down during EPL games, ahead of Toledo vs. Notre Dame today

The OTT streaming service has been having technical issues this morning. And that’s not great before the first-ever broadcast of Notre Dame football strictly on the service.

By Nick Simon Updated
Ederson of Manchester City reacts with tissue in his mouth during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City at The King Power Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Leicester, England. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

English Premier League fans are not happy with NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service this morning and does not bode well for the broadcast of Notre Dame football this afternoon.

The app has apparently crashed for several viewers trying to watch the Man City vs. Leicester City match this morning and fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure and anger. This comes just hours before Peacock is set to exclusively broadcast Notre Dame’s home opener versus Toledo at 2:30 p.m. ET.

NBC’s six-year, $1 billion deal with the EPL will conclude after the 2021-2022. Meanwhile, longtime NBC partner Notre Dame will have all seven of its home games this season available for streaming on Peacock with today’s home opener being the only one available exclusively on the app.

The upstart app was officially launched in April of 2020 as the exclusive home of NBC properties and has aggressively plunged into live streaming of sporting events. It became the home of WWE pay-per-views for U.S. viewers this past springs but has had similar issues during those live streams like this morning. Fans missed a portion of the Money in the Bank ppv in July and had to exit out and restart the stream.

We’ll see if these issues get resolved before one of college football’s premier brands take the field because if it doesn’t, well, the anger and fury among viewers will only get worse.

