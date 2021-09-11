Cristiano Ronaldo scores in return to Manchester United [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time to make an impact in his return to Manchester United on Saturday, knocking in a goal in the 46’ minute of their match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The goal stamped the 36-year-old’s return to the place that made him an international superstar. He starred for the club from 2003 to 2009 at 18, where he scored 84 goals in 196 Premier League appearances during his initial run.

He has spent over the last decade with other top, elite clubs in Europe. He played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 and spent 2019 to 2021 suiting up for Juventus.

His transfer back to Man U was officially confirmed on August 31, with him signing a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third, subject to international clearance.

With 311 career goals in La Liga, Ronaldo is now just 15 goals away from becoming the first person to score 100 in both England and Spain’s top divisions.