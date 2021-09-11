No. 12 Oregon upsets No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 in The Horseshoe

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks successfully went into Columbus and took down the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 35-28 on Saturday at the Horseshoe. The Ducks entered the game as a 14.5-point underdog per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oregon (2-0) acquitted themselves well even without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who sat out of the game due to an ankle injury suffered against Fresno State last Saturday. They were instead lifted by the play of running back CJ Verdell, who ran up, around, and through Ohio State (1-1) defenders all game long to finish with 161 yards on 20 carries and two rushing touchdowns. He also led the Ducks in receiving, catching three passes for 34 yards and a TD.

Down 28-14 early in the fourth, OSU started battling their way back when a two-yard TreVeyon Henderson touchdown run got them back to within one score. After an Oregon touchdown, the Buckeyes once again got to within seven via a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback freshman quarterback CJ Stroud to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Getting the ball back with 4:43 left and a chance to tie, OSU’s comeback hopes were dashed when Verone McKinley III picked off Stroud to effectively seal it. Stroud finished the game with 484 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with the pick. Three different Ohio State receivers topped 100 yards on the afternoon.