Upset Alert: No. 12 Oregon leads No. 3 Ohio State 14-7 at halftime in The Horseshoe

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks lead the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 14-7 at halftime in Columbus, an unexpected development in the eyes of many as the home team was favored by two scores entering the game.

Ducks QB Anthony Brown has played a clean game so far, throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown. RB CJ Verdell is on his way to having a nice game himself with 83 total yards and two scores. For Ohio State, QB C.J. Stroud has been efficient with 190 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon’s defense has held steady even without star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, making a huge stop on fourth down late in the second quarter to get the ball in Ohio State territory. The Ducks ultimately couldn’t convert the stop into points due to penalties, but it was a big moment for the defense.

Ohio State had a late drive going, but eventually ran out of time trying to set up a late field goal. The Buckeyes were down entering halftime against Minnesota last week. Let’s see if the home team can come out of the locker room swinging. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are -8 entering the second half despite being down a touchdown.