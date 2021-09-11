 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CJ Verdell breaks off 77-yard touchdown run against Ohio State [Video]

The Ducks running back is steamrolling through the Buckeyes defense.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Oregon at Ohio State Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell is running up, around and all over the Ohio State defense on Saturday. Come marvel at this beautiful 77-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Verdell’s third score of the game that put the Ducks up 21-7. My goodness.

That run gave Verdell 126 yards on the day and he’s obviously not finished. The junior has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Oregon offense, also leading the Ducks in receiving on Saturday.

The No. 12 Ducks are attempting to knock off the No. 3 Buckeyes in a win that would immediately vault them into the national spotlight. They’re coming off a Week 1 upset scare against Fresno State where they had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off a 31-24 victory.

They’re impressively doing this without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who exited last week’s game with an injury. He’s on the sideline in street clothes for today’s contest.

More From DraftKings Nation