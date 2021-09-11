CJ Verdell breaks off 77-yard touchdown run against Ohio State [Video]

Oregon Ducks running back CJ Verdell is running up, around and all over the Ohio State defense on Saturday. Come marvel at this beautiful 77-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Verdell’s third score of the game that put the Ducks up 21-7. My goodness.

That run gave Verdell 126 yards on the day and he’s obviously not finished. The junior has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Oregon offense, also leading the Ducks in receiving on Saturday.

The No. 12 Ducks are attempting to knock off the No. 3 Buckeyes in a win that would immediately vault them into the national spotlight. They’re coming off a Week 1 upset scare against Fresno State where they had to come back in the fourth quarter to pull off a 31-24 victory.

They’re impressively doing this without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who exited last week’s game with an injury. He’s on the sideline in street clothes for today’s contest.