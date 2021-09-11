Josh Proctor carted off for Ohio State

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor was carted off the field midway through the third quarter of the team’s top-25 showdown with Oregon on Saturday. The Buckeyes are trying to stave off an upset bid from the Ducks.

Josh Proctor goes down on the field. It’s not his shoulder. The training staff placed an air cast on his right leg.



A cart is taking him off the field.



His teammates rallied around him before he went to the locker room. — Buckeye Sports Bulletin (@Buckeye_Sports) September 11, 2021

Proctor was a game time decision before kickoff for the Buckeyes anyway, but this looks to be pretty serious. He previously left during the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s season-opening 45-3 victory over Minnesota last week.

The senior appeared in several games as a backup prior to him earning a starting role during the Bucks’ run to the College Football Playoff final last season. He had 20 tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception in seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

This is another huge blow to the Ohio State secondary with cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown also battling through injuries as well. Ohio State is currently trailing Oregon 28-14 as the third quarter winds down.