 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Josh Proctor carted off for Ohio State

The star safety for the No. 3 Buckeyes was taken off the field in a cart with OSU trailing in the second half at home.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor celebrates a tackle against Nebraska Cornhuskers during the 2nd quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor was carted off the field midway through the third quarter of the team’s top-25 showdown with Oregon on Saturday. The Buckeyes are trying to stave off an upset bid from the Ducks.

Proctor was a game time decision before kickoff for the Buckeyes anyway, but this looks to be pretty serious. He previously left during the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s season-opening 45-3 victory over Minnesota last week.

The senior appeared in several games as a backup prior to him earning a starting role during the Bucks’ run to the College Football Playoff final last season. He had 20 tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception in seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

This is another huge blow to the Ohio State secondary with cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown also battling through injuries as well. Ohio State is currently trailing Oregon 28-14 as the third quarter winds down.

More From DraftKings Nation