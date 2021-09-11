 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Haynes King out for Texas A&M

The starting QB for the Aggies won’t return at Mile High vs. Colorado.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Haynes King before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Update 1:45 p.m. King is in a walking boot on the sidelines cheering on his teammates.

The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King is out for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

King was just 1-2 with eight yards before departing, and had one carry for two yards, which might have been the play on which he was hurt. His leg and foot appeared to be a bit jammed up on the tackle.

Backup Zach Calzada is in the game for A&M, who trails 7-0 to Colorado midway through the second quarter.

There’s probably never been a better opportunity for the Aggies to find a path to the College Football Playoff even if they were to lose to Alabama later this season. No. 3 Ohio State just lost by a touchdown at home to the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, and Clemson has already fallen to Georgia on opening weekend.

The Aggies have yet to make the Final Four, a defined goal of coach Jimbo Fisher. But for them to get there, they might need to find some points today in Denver.

