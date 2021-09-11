Stetson Bennett IV near perfect in first half against UAB [Video]

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has been basically perfect in the first half of the Dawgs home opener against the UAB Dragons on Saturday. The senior has a ridiculous statline of 7-8 for 260 yards and five touchdowns. That tied UGA’s single-game touchdown record, previously set by Grayson Lambert

Bennett was announced as the starter right before kickoff due to JT Daniels being declared out because of a core injury. It was speculated by various reports throughout the week that freshman Carson Beck would get the nod for the Red and Black but head coach Kirby Smart ultimately went with his veteran.

Here’s his touchdowns:

Stetson Bennett hits Jermaine Burton deep for a 73-yard touchdown.



Stetson Bennett returns to the game after taking a series off and throws a TD on the first play.



Stetson Bennett making it look easy out there.



Bennett held down the fort for the Bulldogs for a significant chunk of the 2020 season. He started five games and threw for 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns.

With a 35-0 lead heading into the locker room, one would imagine his day being done...well, unless Smart gives him the chance to make history.