No. 5 Texas A&M trails Colorado 7-3 at halftime, Haynes King out for game

The Colorado Buffaloes lead the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 at halftime. The Aggies are going to be without starting quarterback Haynes King for the rest of the game and possibly longer due to a leg injury.

The Aggies were a 17-point favorite before the game, but are just a 6.5 point favorite on the second half line at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the post-intermission total set at 23.5.

The Buffs struck first in Denver when star running back Jarek Broussard scampered in from two yards out. Texas A&M added a field goal before halftime, but has struggled to move the ball against a tough Colorado defense. Expect the Aggies to lean more on the running game to avoid what would be a massive upset at the hands of the Buffaloes.

King’s replacement is Zach Calzada, who is just 6/15 for 44 yards passing in relief. The Aggies were out-gained in yardage 206-81 in the first half overall.